Jihin Radzuan marvels at how Stamp Fairtex used Tiktok to ‘boost her brand’

With the advent of social media, growing a huge following and going viral has been the trend all over the world.

Then again, only a few special ones have been able to build and sustain their brand. This is something that the No. 1-ranked atomweight contender Stamp Fairtex has done very well.

Her former opponent turned friend and training partner, Jihin Radzuan, has witnessed this firsthand. According to the Malaysian star, Stamp has properly executed the steps to boost her brand on social media, not just within the combat sports community.

In her interview with Sportskeeda MMA, ‘Shadow Cat’ said:

"She has used the platform to boost her brand, build a following and interact with fans. And from there, that’s when we just started doing dancing videos together and all."

The former ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion and ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion is not only posting videos of her fight highlights and training clips but also posts fun content like dancing videos and funny skits.

The entertaining and wholesome social media presence of the Thai superstar can be credited to her warm and positive personality.

While Stamp loves to keep things light, Radzuan is a living witness to the dedication and hard work that the Atomweight World Grand Prix Champion has put in during training sessions. According to Radzuan, Stamp knows when to get serious.

Stamp is preparing for her gigantic clash with No. 2-ranked contender Ham Seo Hee in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29 inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The Fairtex Training Center star will dare to make history as the only athlete under the world’s largest martial arts organization to win three world titles in three different sports.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available to fans in the United States and Canada for free with an active Amazon Prime subscription.