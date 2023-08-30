‘It's her time’ – Danial Williams thinks Stamp Fairtex will fulfill her destiny of becoming three-sport champion

Fighting in three different sports is already an impressive feat on its own, and only a few athletes in ONE Championship have attained this endeavor. Two of those athletes are Stamp Fairtex and Danial Williams.

However, there is a glaring difference between the two because Stamp was able to capture two world titles in two different sports, particularly the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title and the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title.

Meanwhile, Williams accumulated a combined MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing record of three wins and three losses in his two-year campaign under the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Based on ‘Mini T’s’ experience, it is difficult to compete in three different sports with three different rulesets, which is why he has developed an admiration for the 25-year-old Thai sensation, who has already collected two world titles in two different sports.

The 30-year-old believes that Stamp has the capability to become the first athlete to win a title three different sports, as she faces Ham Seo Hee for the ONE interim atomweight world championship in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14.

Williams showed her support for Stamp in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"I think Stamp’s on a really good path, you know, to be a multi-sport world champion, that’s something that I want to do as well. She’s still young and she has a lot of eyes on her and I think it's her time."

‘Mini T’ will begin his own path to the groundbreaking achievement of becoming a three-sport world champion as he challenges ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella at ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6.

ONE Fight Night 14 and ONE Fight Night 15 are free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.