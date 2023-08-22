Danial Williams recalls fighting Superlek on short notice: “My ego got in the way” 

Danial Williams came up short in his first attempt to win a title in the world’s largest martial arts organization. Superlek Kiatmoo9 stopped him in the third round of their ONE flyweight kickboxing world title match this past March, which headlined ONE Fight Night 8.

‘Mini T’ boldly took the once-and-a-lifetime opportunity as he accepted the match on a few days’ notice to replace Rodtang, who begged off due to an injury he suffered. By doing so, he saved the headliner of the massive event inside the Singapre Indoor Stadium.

The Aussie-Thai revealed the main reason why he agreed to face one of the most dangerous kickboxers today without a full training camp in his recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"The Superlek fight also, I think my ego got in the way a little bit like, you know, I'm glad I took the opportunity. You know, four days notice, five days notice to fight somebody as good as him."

In that match, the 30-year-old athlete who resides in Perth did everything he could to frustrate Superlek with his movement, but ‘The Kicking Machine’s pressure and combinations were too much for him to handle.

Superlek lived up to his moniker and rained down a ton of leg kicks and teeps to keep Williams at bay throughout the first two rounds of the fight. In the end, Williams' gallant effort was ended at the 1:55 mark of the third round with a crashing right-hand punch that put the challenger to sleep.

Despite this defeat, Williams will have another opportunity to win himself a 26-pound golden belt as he now challenges ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella on October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15.

The big difference for Williams this time is that he will have a full training camp coming into the world title bout.

ONE Fight Night 15 is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.