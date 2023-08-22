Jonathan Di Bella thrilled to match-up with a ‘warrior’ like Danial Williams: “He's gonna bring the heat”

ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella is ready to make his first world title defense against challenger Danial Williams on October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15. Before their top-class striking showdown, the Italian-Canadian made a quick assessment of his next opponent.

Di Bella gave praise to Williams and pointed out the traits that he possesses that will make their fight a certified barn-burner. The 27-year-old shared this with ONE Championship in his most recent interview:

"I believe he has many weapons. I believe he's a warrior. He's gonna come to fight. I like that. He's gonna bring the fight and he's gonna bring the heat. He has a lot of good boxing and good low kicks."

Williams has appeared in all three disciplines under the world’s largest martial arts organization, fighting in MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing, amassing a combined record of three wins and three losses.

Meanwhile, Di Bella remains undefeated in 11 career bouts, including his remarkable performance against Zhang Peimian in his ONE debut at ONE 162 last year. In that world title match, the Montreal native displayed his aggressive style of forward-moving pressure.

This fighting approach is perfectly blended with his crisp boxing combinations, powerful low kicks, and exemplary movement. He punctuated that bout with a fifth-round knockdown of the ‘Fighting Rooster’ to secure the unanimous decision victory and realize his dream of becoming a world champion.

ONE Fight Night 15 is available to fans in the United States and Canada for free with an active Amazon Prime subscription.