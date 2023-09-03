“Ham Seo Hee has no chance against Stamp” - Fans show massive support for Stamp’s MMA world title bid

ONE Championship’s No. 1-ranked atomweight contender Stamp Fairtex has gained a lot of fans not only because of her fun and entertaining videos on social media but also because of how she fights inside the Circle with ferocity, aggressiveness, and highlight-reel victories.

The Thai sensation was able to become a two-sport world champion by winning the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title and ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title. But Stamp is gunning for a third world title in another sport, MMA.

The 25-year-old will face No. 2-ranked contender Ham Seo Hee in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29 inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium for the ONE interim women’s atomweight world title and an outright shot for the undisputed world title against reigning champion Angela Lee.

In the buildup to this gigantic clash, Stamp posted a photo of the full card of ONE Fight Night 14 on her Instagram account on August 31, 2023, and she captioned it as:

"Can’t wait 🔥🫶🙏 #ONEFightNight14"

Upon posting this, fans all over the world showed support for the Fairtex Training Center athlete by forecasting a dominant victory over the South Korean star. Users @xtakashi_sanx, @joe_berk11, and @jdmflaw predicted a convincing victory over Ham:

Comments from fans

Another fan, @urimeshi8, couldn’t contain her excitement for her return to action and mentioned that Stamp and Danielle Kelly will be the standouts of the stacked card:

More comment from a fan

Stamp currently holds an impressive MMA record of 10 wins and two losses with six finishes. Some of her notable victories came against Bi Nguyen, Puja Tomar, Ritu Phogat, Jihin Radzuan, and Alyse Anderson.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available to fans in the United States and Canada for free with an active Amazon Prime subscription.