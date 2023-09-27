Stamp gets emotional reuniting with Angela Lee after epic world title match in 2022

Nearly two years after their epic world title showdown in the main event of ONE X in March 2022, ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee and former world title challenger Stamp Fairtex have crossed paths again.

The two MMA global superstars bumped into each other in the hotel lobby in Singapore ahead of ONE Fight Night 14 this Friday, September 29. Stamp will be featured in the main event against Ham Seo Hee for the ONE interim women’s atomweight MMA world title, while Lee will be attending the event to make an important announcement about her fighting career.

Unlike their last meeting, where Stamp and Lee were locked in for their fight, this catch up was more emotional, with the Thai sensation shedding tears while giving Angela a hug. This heartwarming and incredible moment was captured by ONE Championship and was posted on their official Instagram account, saying:

"Nothing but love between World Champions ❤️ @angelaleemma @stamp_fairtex⁠ Can Stamp claim the ONE Interim Atomweight MMA World Title against Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14 this Friday?⁠"

That special moment between the two world champions touched the hearts of fans, and they were quick to send their own love and support to them through the comment section.

Fans like @brianag.20, @itszeebae, @trevthorogood, @robbinsonwho, and @bebtazer found this clip comforting, as they said:

“Both will always be champs 🙌🔥”

“This made me cry ❤️‍🩹💕”

“Lovely vibes between them ❤️”

“Bro who’s cutting onions 🥺”

“Big sis - lil sis vibes…❤️ loving this”

Screenshot of fans' comments

Lee and Stamp fought in a spectacular match for the ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title. Stamp had her early moments in the fight by putting the world champion in trouble in the opening round with her powerful and crisp striking.

But the ‘Unstoppable’ showed composure and championship experience to bounce back in the second round and eventually submit Stamp via rear-naked choke in the second round. She retained her 26-pound golden belt and chalked up her fifth world title defense.

Stamp has another chance at MMA gold when she takes on Ham Seo Hee for the ONE interim women’s atomweight MMA world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14.

The entire card is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.