“You need to practice all” – Stamp Fairtex continues her grind to becoming a complete martial artist

Current No. 1-ranked atomweight contender and former two-sport world champion Stamp Fairtex is striving for greatness. To achieve this status, the 25-year-old phenom wants to become the first athlete in ONE Championship history to win three world titles in as many different sports.

Stamp is scheduled to face No. 2-ranked contender Ham Seo Hee in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video for the ONE interim atomweight world title. The victor is also expected to get an outright ticket to challenge the reigning undisputed world champion Angela Lee.

The former ONE atomweight kickboxing and former ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion understands the work she needs to put in to achieve this groundbreaking feat. She also acknowledges the long and difficult road to becoming a well-rounded martial artist.

Speaking to ONE Championship for her most recent interview, Stamp admits that preparing for an MMA fight is harder compared to just competing in an all-striking sport like Muay Thai or kickboxing.

The Fairtex Training Center athlete said:

"Practicing MMA is tough too because it’s called mixed martial arts, so you need to practice all; BJJ, wrestling, Muay Thai, simultaneously and so on. You need to be good both in striking and ground game."

Stamp is aiming to be better in all facets of MMA because she received an important lesson and reality check in her first world title match against Angela Lee in March 2022. The Thai fan favorite got submitted in the second round after almost scoring a TKO finish in the opening round when she got the champion hurt with a body shot.

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live on US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.