“Don’t let negative thoughts overwhelm you” – Stamp’s heartwarming advice to those going through depression

Stamp Fairtex’s rise to superstardom came like an avalanche since she joined the world’s largest martial arts organization in 2018 by earning a six-figure contract in ONE Warrior Series.

Since then, she has been able to capture two world titles: the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title and the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title.

This groundbreaking achievement made her the first two-sport world champion in ONE Championship after beating Chuang Kai Ting and Janet Todd, respectively. However, like her rapid rise in the combat sports scene, Stamp also experienced a swift downward trajectory.

18 months after reaching the pinnacle of her career, Stamp’s two-sport world champion status was gone after suffering losses to Janet Todd in their rematch in February 2020 and a majority decision loss to Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in August 2020. Because of these setbacks and other hardships she encountered, Stamp ran into depression.

However, the 25-year-old didn’t let that despair consume her and she won the battle against it. From that experience, Stamp shared a valuable lesson with anyone going through it. She voiced it out in an interview with ONE by saying:

"I want them to try to think positively. Don’t let negative thoughts overwhelm you and make you unhappy."

With her current form in competition, it is safe to say that the Fairtex Training Center representative has fully recovered from that phase in her life, as she has won six of her last eight matches.

Currently, she is preparing to make history yet again by becoming the first athlete in ONE Championship to win three world titles in three different sport. She’ll be facing Ham Seo Hee for the ONE interim atomweight world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29.

ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video airs live in US primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.