FREE FULL FIGHT: Stamp Fairtex gets in a full-on atomweight brawl against Bi Nguyen

Former ONE atomweight kickboxing and ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Stamp Fairtex is undoubtedly one of the most impressive combat sports athletes in the world today. Aside from ruling in kickboxing and Muay Thai, Stamp has also decided to throw herself into MMA and start her quest to win another title.

However, the current No. 1-ranked atomweight contender and former world title challenger didn’t have an easy path on her way up to the upper echelon of the 115-pound division, and her third MMA fight against Bi Nguyen was proof of that.

ONE Championship has looked back on the November 2019 clash between Stamp and Nguyen as part of the ONE: Masters of Fate card in Manila. The full fight video was posted on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on September 6, 2023, with the caption:

Before three-sport sensation Stamp Fairtex fights South Korean superstar Ham Seo Hee for the ONE Interim Women's Atomweight MMA World Title at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29, relive her iconic three-round scrap with Vietnamese-American veteran Bi Nguyen in 2019!

The two delivered a wild and crazy fight that thrilled thousands of fans who watched around the world as they displayed a striking spectacle. However, Stamp Fairtex’s strong background in Muay Thai and kickboxing was a level higher compared to that of the veteran.

Stamp fully utilized her strong counterpunching ability and elite clinch game to frustrate the Vietnamese-American and neutralize her aggressiveness, as she intended to finish and knock her out with full power behind those punches and kicks.

Additionally, the Fairtex Training Center representative maximized every inch of her height and reach advantages to deliver the more damaging blows and eventually score the dominant unanimous decision victory.

Since that fight, Stamp Fairtex has won more MMA fights and challenged Angela Lee for the title in March 2022 at ONE X, but she came up short as she absorbed a tough second-round submission loss at the hands of the atomweight queen.

Now, the 25-year-old Thai superstar is preparing for an all-important clash with No. 2-ranked atomweight contender Ham Seo Hee as they headline ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29 for the ONE interim atomweight world title.