Denice Zamboanga shares why Stamp will beat Ham Seo Hee: “Stamp loves fighting southpaws”

On September 22, the next rightful challenger to reigning ONE atomweight world champion Angela Lee will emerge. No. 1-ranked contender Stamp Fairtext faces No. 2-ranked divisional challenger Ham Seo Hee for the interim ONE atomweight world title in the headliner of ONE Fight Night 14.

The Singapore Indoor Stadium will play host to this gigantic clash as Stamp looks to become the first-ever three-sport world champion under the world’s largest martial arts organization. She previously won the ONE atomweight kickboxing and ONE atomweight Muay Thai world titles.

On the other hand, Ham looks to keep her record unscathed in ONE after sweeping her first three bouts in the promotion. Additionally, it is the South Korean’s first major run for a title shot,

The 36-year-old ‘Hamzzang’ is expected to go all out, as she seeks to obtain that coveted gold.

Another atomweight contender, Denice Zamboanga, gave her verdict in this upcoming world title fight. ‘The Menace’ has all the right credentials for doing so because she has a history with both Stamp and Ham.

Zamboanga is a former training partner to Stamp. Moreover, she already fought Ham twice, where she absorbed two decision losses. In an interview with ONE Championship, the Filipina MMA star hinted at the possible upper hand that the Fairtex Training Center athlete may have over the Team MAD representative.

The 26-year-old said:

"Ham is a southpaw, and Stamp loves fighting southpaws. So I think she has a definite striking advantage. Ham is good on the ground, don’t get me wrong. But she is more defensive than offensive."

This pronouncement of Zamboanga remains to be seen. If she is on point with her assessment, everyone might just witness the historic coronation of a three-sport world champion.

ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video airs live on US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.