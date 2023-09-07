Ham Seo Hee grateful to ONE and Chatri Sityodtong for shot at interim atomweight MMA belt

Veteran MMA fighter and current No. 2-ranked atomweight contender Ham Seo Hee has swept her first three matches under the world’s largest martial arts organization, which became the gateway to earning her first shot at a world title.

On September 29, ‘Hamzzang’ headlines the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 as she faces former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Stamp Fairtex for the interim atomweight MMA world title.

Now that the South Korean MMA superstar had done her part, it was ONE Championship’s turn to reward Ham with the opportunity to fight for the golden strap, and the 36-year-old is not taking this for granted.

In fact, Ham is grateful for this chance of a lifetime, especially to ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, who fulfilled his promise for her shot.

The Team MAD standout shared this in an interview with ONE Championship:

"While waiting for the title match, I had already received a promise from Mr. Chatri, so I wasn't worried or anxious about anything. As someone who enjoys and loves this sport, I appreciate matches frequently."

The stylistic matchup on paper between Ham and Stamp has already made combat sports fans all over the world excited for their clash because both are feared strikers with knockout power.

If Ham beats Stamp, she will not only win the ONE interim atomweight world title but also likely earn an outright shot at reigning undisputed ONE atomweight world champion Angela Lee.

That all depends on Lee’s announcement at ONE Fight Night 14. ‘Unstoppable’ is expected to grace Singapore Indoor Stadium and address her MMA future.

ONE Fight Night 14 airs live on US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.