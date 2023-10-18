Jihin Radzuan was let down by Ham Seo Hee’s subdued display against Stamp: “I expected this fight to be brutal”

A massive expectation was put on the world title showdown between Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 on Friday, September 29, especially when it was upgraded to the undisputed ONE atomweight world title fight from the originally slated interim showdown.

Although former ONE atomweight kickboxing and former atomweight Muay Thai world champion Stamp punctuated her performance with a third-round TKO finish of Ham to achieve a historic feat, a few fans and athletes anticipated more action during the fight.

One of those notable fighters is atomweight contender Jihin Radzuan, who thought that the South Korean could have done more in the championship clash with her friend Stamp.

She shared this thought in an interview with South China Morning Post, which was posted on their YouTube channel.

‘Shadow Cat’ was torn about whether Ham had an underwhelming performance or if Stamp just did an excellent job of shutting down her opponent, as she stated during the interview:

“But then for this fight, maybe it wasn’t her day. I expected this fight to be brutal, like a brawl, with sick striking, some takedown defense, and everything but yeah, Stamp did very impressive work.”

It was Stamp’s 14th victory in ONE Championship and one for the books, as she became the first and only athlete in the world’s largest martial arts organization to become a world champion in three different sports.

Meanwhile, this statement by the Malaysian MMA star, who recently moved her training camp to Thailand, could potentially set up a gigantic bout with Ham, especially since both of them are competing in the same weight class.

Radzuan could prove that Ham could be slowing down because of her age, and ‘Hamzzang’ can get revenge on Stamp’s teammate if this match comes to fruition.

You can watch the ONE Fight Night 14 replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America, only with an active subscription.