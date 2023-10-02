Stamp Fairtex says grand prix triumph tops world title success: “I was the only survivor of that tournament”

Stamp Fairtex made history last Friday, September 29, as she defeated fellow top contender Ham Seo Hee to capture the ONE atomweight MMA world title. She did so with a third-round TKO finish in the headliner of ONE Fight Night 14 inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The supposed ONE interim atomweight MMA world title showdown of Stamp and Ham was upgraded to the undisputed world title match after former champion Angela Lee relinquished her belt due to retirement.

Stamp cemented her place as the only athlete in the world’s largest martial arts organization to win three world titles in three different sports, as she previously held the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title and the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title.

But the 25-year-old Thai sensation revealed that this momentous event wasn’t her proudest moment, as she revealed that winning the Atomweight MMA Grand Prix Tournament in December 2021 is still her biggest achievement so far.

The Fairtex Training Center representative revealed this during the post-event media scrum of ONE Fight Night 14:

“I’m more proud of my ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix belt because I had to go through eight fighters and everyone had one chance. I was the only survivor of that tournament.”

Stamp defeated Alyona Rassohyna in the quarterfinals via split decision in September 2021 at ONE: Empower, then unanimously beat Julie Mezarbarba in the semifinal round in October 2019 at ONE: Next Gen, before submitting Ritu Phogat in the finale at ONE: Winter Warriors in December 2021.

Despite this statement by the newly minted champion, it is still a career-defining victory that cemented her status as one of the best pound-for-pound martial artists in the world, and expect that every fighter in ONE Championship will gun for the same feat.

