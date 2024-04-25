Jihin Radzuan on 'difficult to predict' Stamp-Denice Zamboanga clash: "Both fighters are strong in their own way"

The upcoming ONE atomweight MMA world title fight between defending champion Stamp Fairtex and second-ranked divisional contender Denice Zamboanga in the main event of ONE 167 on June 7 is virtually a toss-up, according to Jihin Radzuan.

Radzuan, a good friend of the reigning ONE atomweight MMA queen, recently talked to Sportskeeda MMA ahead of their showdown inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, to give her outlook. 'Shadow Cat' thinks both are very good in their respective fight base, but she still leans towards the Thai star, as she claimed:

"This fight is very difficult to predict. Both fighters are strong in their own way, but I'm sure Stamp will have the edge."

This world title clash will feature a very interesting stylistic matchup, as the defending queen is a natural striker with her Muay Thai background, while Zamboanga has a wrestling-based approach.

Jihin Radzuan wants to face Denice Zamboanga in a rematch after her fight with Stamp

In December 2019, Radzuan became the stepping stone for Zamboanga at ONE: Mark Of Greatness as she fell unanimously to the debuting Filipina star.

Five years later, the 25-year-old Malaysian still feels the sting of that defeat, which is why she plans on requesting a rerun with 'The Menace' after her fight with Stamp.

Speaking of her teammate at Fairtex Training Center, Radzuan also shared that she has been helping her in camp and they have been 'killing each other' in training. This is because the three-sport queen is not only preparing to fight Zamboanga but is now also booked to meet long-time ONE strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan on September 6 at ONE 168: Denver.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7. The card will emanate from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.