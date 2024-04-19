Jihin Radzuan admits she'd love to run it back with Denice Zamboanga after her world title fight vs Stamp

A rematch with Denice Zamboanga is something that ONE atomweight MMA contender Jihin Radzuan would love, whether or not the Filipina MMA star racks up a win on June 7 at ONE 167 when they meet inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Radzuan reiterated this desire during her most recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, as she claimed:

"Yes, I would love to. If Stamp could rematch Ham Seo Hee, why can't I have my rematch against Denice?"

Jihin Radzuan and Zamboanga first crossed paths in December 2019 at ONE: Mark Of Greatness, which went down inside the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where the latter scored a convincing unanimous decision win over the latter.

Jihin Radzuan is looking forward to the upcoming fights of her teammates, Stamp Fairtex and Smilla Sundell

With ONE 167 inching closer by the day, Jihin Radzuan claims that she is helping Stamp prepare for her upcoming fight with Zamboanga by 'killing each other' and giving her a hard time in this camp.

The 'Shadow Cat' is convinced Stamp will get the job done against 'The Menace' because she thinks she has superior grappling skills, which could spell the difference on fight night.

Additionally, the 25-year-old Malaysian is also pumped for the upcoming ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title defense of Smilla Sundell against Natalia Diachkova on May 3 in the headliner of ONE Fight Night 22, which will emanate inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Per Radzuan, Sundell's hard work will pay off because she is pushing herself in training to ensure that she can retain her 26-pound golden belt.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7. The card will emanate from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.