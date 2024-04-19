"She will defend it again" - Jihin Radzuan certain 'hard-working' Smilla Sundell will upset Natalia Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22

ONE atomweight MMA contender Jihin Radzuan believes that reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell will get her hands raised and retain her championship when she returns to the global stage.

The Swede divisional queen faces in-form challenger Natalia Diachkova in the headliner of ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3 inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In her recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Jihin Radzuan pointed out that Sundell's hard work in training will bear a good result on fight night, as she claimed:

"Yes, I see her defending her title. She's been pushing herself with all the training, she's been working harder than ever. She has never failed to defend her title belt, and I'm sure she will defend it again."

Radzuan and Sundell are both training at the Fairtex Training Center in Bangkok, and the former is a first-hand witness to the body of work that the latter is putting in during her camp.

'The Hurricane' is coming off a successful title defense against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in September 2023 at ONE Fight Night 14. Aside from Rodrigues, Sundell also has wins over Diandra Martin, Jackie Buntan, and Milana Bjelogrlic.

ONE Fight Night 22 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on May 3.

Jihin Radzuan is also pumped for the upcoming world title defense of Stamp Fairtex

Besides her excitement to see Sundell perform once more for her impending bout, 'Shadow Cat' is also looking forward to Stamp Fairtex's upcoming showdown with their former teammate and good friend Denice Zamboanga in the main event of ONE 167 on June 7.

The 25-year-old Malaysian sensation also thinks that Stamp has a more sophisticated ground game against 'The Menace' because she has more submission threats than her.

Additionally, Jihin Radzuan expects the reigning ONE atomweight MMA queen to look for a possible knockout finish against the Filipina challenger.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, in U.S. primetime on June 7.

Poll : Will Smilla Sundell and Stamp Fairtex win their upcoming matches like what Jihin Radzuan expects? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback