ONE 167: Tawanchai-Jo Nattawut II promoted to main event after cruel injury blow forces Stamp to withdraw

Tawanchai PK Saenchai's rematch alongside 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut will now headline ONE 167 on June 7. This comes after Stamp's meniscus tear threw a spanner in the works for her ONE atomweight MMA world title defense against second-ranked contender Denice Zamboanga, which was set for the main event of the promotion's return to the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Despite the major shift, the watching world will still be in for a treat as two highly skilled strikers go toe-to-toe to renew their rivalry with the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title on the line.

In their first fight at ONE Fight Night 15 in October last year, Tawanchai overcame 'Smokin' Jo after three rounds of back-and-forth action inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Although he secured a decisive win on all the judges' scorecards, many felt the latter did enough to maneuver his way to a triumph.

Given the circumstances, Tawanchai promises to bring his A-game into his main event tilt at ONE 167 to secure a more decisive triumph.

In the opposite corner, Nattawut, 34, enters this clash ready to leave it all on the line.

The American-based striker held his own and impressively had his moments against the featherweight Muay Thai divisional king.

With a blueprint to find loopholes in Tawanchai's game, the No.3-ranked divisional contender fancies his chances of leaving the Impact Arena with gold resting on his shoulder.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE 167 card live and for free in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.

Check out the lineup for ONE 167 so far:

Tawanchai PK Saenchai vs. Jo Nattawut (ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship)

Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Denis Puric (Kickboxing - flyweight)

Mikey Musumeci vs. Gabriel Sousa (Submission grappling - bantamweight)

Johan Ghazali vs. Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat (Muay Thai - flyweight)

Liam Harrison vs. Katsuki Kitano (Muay Thai - bantamweight)

Kade Ruotolo vs. Blake Cooper (MMA - lightweight)

Itsuki Hirata vs. Victoria Souza (MMA - atomweight)

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong vs. Masaaki Noiri (Kickboxing - featherweight)

Adrian Lee vs. Antonio Mammarella (MMA - lightweight)