WATCH: ‘Smokin’’ Jo Nattawut turns up the heat in the gym and in the kitchen in preparation for ONE 167 world title shot

When Thai superstar 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut isn't putting in work at the gym, he's cooking up a storm at home.

On Friday, June 7, the two-sport star will step into the co-main event spotlight for a fight with the reigning and defending ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion, Tawanchai.

But first, ONE Championship is offering fight fans a look at Nattawut's domestic side courtesy of a recent clip shared on the promotion's Instagram.

"Get you a man that can do BOTH. Will 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut dethrone Tawanchai and become the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion on June 7 at ONE 167 on Prime Video?"

With 72 career victories to his credit, the 34-year-old Jo Nattawut has looked nothing short of impressive through five appearances in ONE's featherweight Muay Thai division. With wins over the likes of George Mann, Samy Sana and Luke Lessei, Nattawut is ready for the toughest test of his career in 'The Art of Eight Limbs.'

Jo Nattawut determined to dethrone Tawanchai in their highly anticipated rematch at ONE 167

When Tawanchai steps inside the Circle with Jo Nattawut at ONE 167, it will be for the second time in eight months. The pair first squared off at ONE Fight Night 15 in a three-round kickboxing bout. Tawanchai came out on top, scoring a unanimous decision victory, but it was Nattawut's immense pressure and aggressive style that impressed both fight fans and his opponent.

As a result, Nattawut will be the opportunity to snap Tawanchai's seven-fight win streak and dethrone the Thai superstar on martial arts' biggest global stage.

Will 'Smokin' Jo secure the upset and walk away with his first ONE world title, or will Tawanchai add another successful title defense to his resume?

ONE Championship fans in the United States can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.