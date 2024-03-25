“That one definitely had his ears ringing” - Fans feel the pain, empathize with Jamal Yusupov’s suffering in TKO loss to Tawanchai

Reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai will look to put his lethal kicks on display when he puts his title on the line against 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut.

As announced on ONE Championship's official Instagram, Tawanchai and Nattawut are scheduled to square off as a part of the promotion's next numbered event, ONE 167, on Friday, June 7.

The pair previously met at ONE Fight Night 15, competing in a kickboxing clash that saw Tawanchai come out on top via a unanimous decision. This time, Nattawut is coming for the Thai's 26 pounds of gold in the 'art of eight limbs'.

To prepare ONE Championship fans for their highly anticipated rematch, the promotion is looking back at Tawanchai's vicious first-round leg-kick KO of Jamal Yusupov in February 2023.

"DAMAGE. Will Tawanchai successfully defend his ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship against "Smokin" Jo Nattawut in their rematch at ONE 167?"

Fans flooded the comments on Instagram, reacting to the brutal power behind Tawachai's kicks, writing:

"Ooooooey, that one definitely had his ears ringing, stomach churning. Can't escape that feeling frfr"

"First time I've heard the power and the pain in one kick"

"He look alike main character in anime"

"Literally like hitting a tree with an axe"

Jo Nattawut ready to end Tawanchai's reign over the featherweight division

The Thai striker goes into his latest title defense riding a seven-fight win streak dating back to January 2022. During that run, he earned notable wins against Saemapetch, Fairtex, Petchmorakot Petchyindee, and Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Making a brief stop in the world of kickboxing, he scored victories over Davit Kiria and Jo Nattawut — the man who will challenge him for his Muay Thai title at ONE 167.

While Nattawut has primarily competed in kickboxing since making his promotional debut in 2018, he has proven himself in the four-ounce gloves time and time again. Nattawut is an impressive 4-1 in Muay Thai competition, earning wins over George Mann, Samy Sana, and Dubuque, Iowa native Luke Lessei.

Will 'Smokin' Joe Nattawut snap the divisional king's win streak take take home a ONE world title, or will the reigning champ continue to reign supreme over the featherweight division?

Fans in North America can watch ONE 167 live and for free on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, June 7.