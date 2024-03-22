ONE 167: Tawanchai and Jo Nattawut set to run it back for featherweight Muay Thai world championship on June 7

The much-awaited sequel to Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Smokin' Jo Nattawut's thrilling striking war last year will finally go down at ONE 167.

On June 7, ONE returns to Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand and will feature a five-round war between these heavy-hitting Thai warriors for the featherweight Muay Thai world championship.

Tawanchai will be seeking the third successful defense of his 26 pounds of gold following massive wins over Jamal Yusupov and Superbon Singha Mawynn in 'The Art of Eight Limbs.'

The 24-year-old destroyer is on a seven-fight winning streak and has an 8-1 record in Muay Thai and kickboxing under the ONE banner.

The PK Saenchai superstar's technical brilliance and primal ferocity were once again on full display in his last outing, where he outclassed former featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon via majority decision.

Tawanchai is likely planning for a more decisive finish in his first match of 2024 against an opponent who gave him a hard time in their first fight.

'Smokin' Jo Nattawut bravely stepped in on short notice to face Tawanchai in a three-round kickboxing match at ONE Fight Night 15 last year.

The 34-year-old veteran showed no fear against the Thai phenom and held his own in their wild striking exchanges.

Smokin' Jo even had moments of brilliance and backed up Tawanchai a few times. He may have lost on the judges' scorecards but gained the respect of many with his gutsy performance.

Nattawut rebounded with another solid showcase against Luke Lessei at ONE Fight Night 17 to get his rematch with Tawanchai.

Two world titles will be up for grabs at ONE 167

ONE Championship brought back its numbered events this year, and its third iteration is shaping up to be another massive one.

After Tawanchai and Smokin' Jo try to take each other's heads off, Stamp Fairtex will defend her atomweight MMA world title for the first time.

The three-sport world champion will face her former training partner Denice Zamboanga in the main event.

