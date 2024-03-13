Denice Zamboanga stacks praise on Stamp’s ground game ahead of impending war: “She has an improved grappling”

Denice Zamboanga is preparing for the biggest fight of her career against an opponent whose skill set she knows like the back of her hand.

In her next fight, live from Bangkok, Thailand, she will take on ONE atomweight MMA world champion, Stamp Fairtex.

The narrative heading into the fight is sure to be about all of the training that they have done side-by-side with one another in recent years.

Despite their friendship, both competitors knew that this day would eventually come due to their positions in the division as two of the best atomweight contenders.

In a recent interview with GMA, Denice Zamboanga previewed the match-up and shined a special light on her opponent’s improved skill set for MMA which she has watched evolve day in and day out at the gym:

“She knows Muay Thai, kickboxing, and also MMA so she has an improved grappling."

Denice Zamboanga knows what to expect from Stamp

Their understanding of each other as mixed martial artists could benefit or hinder both Denice Zamboanga and Stamp Fairtex in the fight.

There’s no doubt that when they started training together, Zamboanga may have held an advantage in her overall game versus the elite striking of her training partner.

That being said, grappling and her ground game is something that the Thai superstar has worked to improve, making this fight a much more difficult task for the challenger.

Only one of them can emerge victorious with the atomweight world championship and for one night only, they will put their relationship aside in order to put on a show for the fans live from Bangkok’s Impact Arena.