“Knives for elbows” - Fans in pure awe of Stamp’s perfect technique from training to fighting

Since holding its first live event in 2011, ONE Championship has seen nothing but success. The promotion has held shows in over 13 countries, with a new one being added to the list come March 1.

The first-ever event in Qatar, ONE 166, will take place at the Lusail Sports Arena with a handful of must-watch bouts.

Headlined by Anatoly Malykhin’s pursuit of the ONE middleweight MMA world championship currently held by rival Reinier de Ridder, ONE Championship also revealed that reigning ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex will be fighting on the card.

Staring across from her inside the ONE circle will be Filipino standout Denice Zamboanga, who has built a two-fight winning streak.

Fans are certainly looking forward to this matchup as it will mark Stamp’s first defense since defeating Ham Seo Hee to become the promotion’s first-ever three-sport world champion.

Stamp is hard at work preparing for the bout and fans shared their support for her:

“Knives for elbows”

“She’s such a weapon”

“This girl is really great”

“The best”

“Love to see the focus in training. Stamp is a professional.”

Stamp and Denice Zamboanga’s roots

Stamp and Zamboanga's matchup is set to be one filled with action from start to finish. That's because they are two of the most prolific strikers in ONE Championship’s women’s atomweight MMA division.

But for those not in the know, there is a deep history between Stamp and 'The Menace'. They developed a close friendship dating back to their time as training partners at the Fairtex Training Center.

They will need to cast aside their friendship come ONE 166 though as each woman is out to prove their weight in gold.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE 166 from your location.