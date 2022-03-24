Stamp Fairtex says fighting her friend Denice Zamboanga is 'a big possibility'

Stamp Fairtex and Denice Zamboanga spent their formative years in pro-MMA training together and making TikTok videos at Fairtex gym in Pattaya. Having enjoyed plenty of success in the ONE women's atomweight division, they find themselves sitting at No.1 and No.2 in the rankings - and now they're on a collision course for a meeting inside the circle.

Speaking at the online media session for ONE: X, Stamp Fairtex said she's open to fighting her friend. She's also up for doing so under a different ruleset if necessary.

"Yes. I would like to have a match with my friend, Denice, for sure. Maybe there's a mixed rule fight like this," said the Thai before hinting that a clash under MMA rules is almost inevitable. "It's a big possibility that one day our paths will cross and we’ll meet each other in the mixed martial arts rule set," she explained.

Zamboanga left Fairtex in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic to join Marrok Force alongside her brother Drex in Bangkok. At the time, she said she would miss her friends at her old gym and did not think their 'solid bond' could be broken.

This weekend, the Filipino faces Seo Hee Ham in a No.1 contender fight, while Stamp Fairtex challenges Angela Lee for the belt in the main event. If both former teammates win, they will probably face each other in a title fight. If both lose, they'd still likely be drawn together to decide the next challenger for the belt.

Interestingly, Zamboanga is picking her old friend to shock the world and get the knockout against the champion.

In turn, Stamp is predicting 'Lycan Queen' to take care of business against Ham.

Stamp Fairtex welcomes Itsuki Hirata challenge

The ONE women's atomweight division MMA certainly isn't shy of talent. The strength in depth was showcased last year during the Grand Prix.

Stamp triumphed in the final against Ritu Phogat by submitting her in the second round. But things could have been different if Itsuki Hirata hadn't had to withdraw from her semi-final clash against 'The Indian Tigress' due to illness.

Like Stamp Fairtex, Hirata is viewed as one of the most significant young talents in ONE Championship. The Japanese fighter is still just 22 and has an undefeated 5-0 record. She'll also be on the ONE: X card to take on 23-year-old Malaysian Jihin Radzuan.

"I am really looking forward to seeing this fight as well because I think Itsuki Hirata is very strong, very skilled, and talented, and I’d be happy to face her," said Stamp.

Stamp is just two years older than 'Android 18,' and with so many exciting fighters in the division still in their early 20s and only getting better, atomweight is set to be one of the most intriguing divisions to watch for years to come.

Edited by Avinash Tewari