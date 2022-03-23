Stamp Fairtex keen on trying submission grappling and mixed-rules fights

Stamp Fairtex dreams of becoming the first fighter to win world titles in three different sports. If she beats Angela Lee at ONE X, she will have done just that.

However, her ambitions reach even further. Having won championships in kickboxing and Muay Thai, and with the ONE atomweight belt in MMA perhaps just days away, the Thai also wants to try her hand at other disciplines.

Submission grappling and mixed rules are hot topics in ONE Championship right now. The promotion has acquired elite Brazilian jiu-jitsue talents like Andre Galvao and Danielle Kelly, both of whom are set to make their debuts in Singapore this weekend.

Elsewhere, Demetrious Johnson will take on Rodtang in the promotion's first-ever mixed-rules bout, which will see a blend of MMA and Muay Thai between alternate rounds.

During a ONE X online media session, Stamp Fairtex said:

"It definitely sounds really fun and you know I like to explore all martial arts... I would love to get the opportunity to try something new like submission grappling or maybe even a mixed-rules fight like the DJ versus Rodtang fight. I think it's going to be a lot of fun to explore and try."

Stamp Fairtex has improved her grappling immensely over the past year or so. In the final of the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix, she pulled off a shock by submitting elite grappler Ritu Phogat with an armbar in the second round.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship finishes Ritu Phogat via ARMBAR to win the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship



| How To Watch: Nobody saw THAT coming! Stamp Fairtexfinishes Ritu Phogat via ARMBAR to win the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix! #ONEWinterWarriors | How To Watch: bit.ly/ONEWinterWarri… Nobody saw THAT coming! Stamp Fairtex 🇹🇭 finishes Ritu Phogat via ARMBAR to win the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix! 💪 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship#ONEWinterWarriors | How To Watch: bit.ly/ONEWinterWarri… https://t.co/ODNjJ474Ks

Stamp Fairtex backs Rodtang to beat Demetrious Johnson

The Fairtex favorite was also asked who she thinks will win the co-main event between Rodang and Demetrious Johnson. The Rayong-born star picked her ex-boyfriend and fellow Nak Muay - the one they call 'The Iron Man'.

"My prediction. I would say, since the first round, Rodtang will have the advantage, whereas DJ will have a tremendous advantage in the second round. So this is going to be a very interesting and hard-fought battle. But I give the slight edge to Rodtang. I believe [this] because Rodtang has been training really hard to defend himself in the mixed martial arts ruleset on the ground, [so I] think he could beat DJ in this fight."

If Rodtang can beat one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, it will be a massive achievement. Specifically, if the ONE flyweight Muay Thai champ can even hang with Johnson on the ground, it will be seen as something special.

Like Stamp Fairtex, Rodtang has been honing his grappling at the Fairtex gym in Pattaya. Given the fantastic job the coaches did with the atomweight star, you never know what the Muay Thai specialist might come up with.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship Catch them in action on Saturday!



| 26 March | PPV: 8PM SGT/8AM ET | Order PPV: Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Stamp Fairtex turn up the HEAT in SingaporeCatch them in action on Saturday! #ONEX | 26 March | PPV: 8PM SGT/8AM ET | Order PPV: Watch.ONEFC.com | Get Tickets: bit.ly/ONEXTickets Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Stamp Fairtex turn up the HEAT in Singapore 🔥 Catch them in action on Saturday!#ONEX | 26 March | PPV: 8PM SGT/8AM ET | Order PPV: Watch.ONEFC.com | Get Tickets: bit.ly/ONEXTickets https://t.co/UU72vmcgiK

Fan of MMA and you have a way with words? Sportskeeda MMA is hiring!

Edited by Harvey Leonard