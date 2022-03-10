Stamp Fairtex says she's coming for all the atomweight belts

Stamp Fairtex is no stranger to making history. By the time she was 21 years old, she had become the first athlete to win belts in two different sports in ONE Championship.

After losing both her Kickboxing and Muay Thai titles in 2020, the striking sensation began to focus primarily on mixed martial arts.

That focus started bearing fruit in September last year. The Thai put together a three-fight winning streak on her way to winning the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix. On March 26th at ONE: 'X' she'll challenge Angela Lee for her atomweight title in MMA.

“If I win this fight, my main focus later after that is to get my [other] belts back,” she told SMCP MMA in a recent interview. “I miss them a lot. If I can win three championship belts [at once], nobody has done that, just me.”

Stamp Fairtex added.

“If I can make it, it’s an honour for me, for my life, for Thailand,” explained the challenger.

The match-up with Lee has the potential to be a classic. Like Fairtex, 'Unstoppable' became a ONE world champion at a young age and has suggested that she sees similarities between herself and the Fairtex favorite.

Stamp Fairtex on winning the MMA belt

Stamp Fairtex only began competing in MMA in 2018. To have already amassed a record of 8-1 and earned a world title shot is remarkable. If she beats Lee, whom she describes as her 'idol,' the Pattaya-based star will have achieved her dream.

“I’ve put all my effort in training, every day, seven days [a week], non-stop until the event,” said Fairtex.

“My goal is to win all the belts in my division. Next is to win an MMA champion belt with Angela Lee, so I will definitely try my best. That’s my dream and I need to make it come true.”

The stage is set for arguably the most important female bout in the history of the promotion. The fight will serve as the main event on what will be a star-studded ten-year anniversary show.

Aside from the atomweight strap, there will be four other world titles on the line at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

