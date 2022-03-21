“Denice will win this fight” - Stamp Fairtex predicts friend Denice Zamboanga will beat Ham Seo Hee at ONE X

Stamp Fairtex has her hands full preparing for her world title fight against Angela Lee. While the ONE women's atomweight world title will be up for grabs at ONE X, Stamp is also closely looking at another marquee matchup in the division.

The former two-sport world champion has a vested interest in the grudge match between Denice Zamboanga and Ham Seo Hee. She is predicting a victory is on the horizon for her close friend from the Philippines.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the fun-loving Thai striker said she believes that Zamboanga holds the edge over Ham and that the former atomweight No.1 contender will have her hand raised on March 26 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

She said:

“I feel that Denice probably has the edge and will likely win this match, even though Seo Hee Ham has prepared herself very well. But I still feel that because I have trained with Denice before, and I know how hard she has trained and how skilled she is. So, she gets the edge and I would probably say that Denice will win this fight."

Zamboanga currently trains out of Marrok Force MMA in Bangkok. However, she previously trained at the Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya, where she formed a close bond with Stamp.

Ham won her first match against Zamboanga at ONE: Empower in September 2021, sullying the Filipino’s perfect 8-0 record.

It was a controversial split decision win for the South Korean, which prompted ONE Championship to have the result reviewed. Nevertheless, the panel upheld Ham’s victory, forcing a rematch at the promotion’s 10-year anniversary show.

Stamp vs. Zamboanga in a mixed rules fight?

ONE Championship will have a blockbuster mixed-rules fight at ONE X between flyweight Muay Thai champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and MMA legend Demetrious Johnson.

Former atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing champion Stamp said she also wants to feature in such a fight and already has an opponent in mind.

She told ONE:

“I would like to have a match with my friend, Denice, for sure. Maybe there's a mixed rule fight like this."

The 24-year-old from Rayong, Thailand holds an 8-1 record in MMA, but is 63-17-5 in Muay Thai and kickboxing.

Zamboanga, meanwhile, has fought purely under MMA and also has an 8-1 record. Catch them both in action at ONE X on March 26.

