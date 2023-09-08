Denice Zamboanga shares her ‘personal experience’ training with Stamp and fighting Ham Seo Hee

Filipino atomweight contender Denice Zamboanga likes the chances of Stamp Fairtex over Ham Seo Hee in their marquee title fight later this month. She is speaking from her experience with both fighters.

Stamp will battle ‘Hamzzang’ for the interim ONE atomweight mixed martial arts world title at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29.

It is the headlining match for the event happening at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Speaking to ONE Championship in an interview, Zamboanga shared a lot is riding in favor of Stamp, who she trained with in the past, in her upcoming fight against Ham Seo Hee, an opponent she already fought twice.

‘The Menace’ said:

“In my opinion, Stamp is the more aggressive fighter. That’s a huge advantage for her. I think she’s also better in the grappling department. That’s me speaking from my personal experience training with her and fighting with Ham. Stamp is so accurate with her combinations, and she has lots of power.”

Stamp is looking to become a three-sport ONE world champion with a win at ONE Fight Night 14, having previously held the atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles at the same time.

She was last in action in May in ONE Championship’s first-ever live on -ground event in the United States, where she knocked out American Alyse Anderson in the second round with a crushing body kick.

Ham Seo Hee, meanwhile, earned a spot in the interim world title fight after winning her third straight in as many matches in ONE back in March over Itsuki Hirata of Japan by unanimous decision.

In her two battles with Zamboanga, she came away with decision wins each time.

ONE Championship is holding an interim atomweight MMA world title fight as reigning division queen Angela Lee is on a self-imposed break for personal reasons.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.