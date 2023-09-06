“Can imagine the feeling” - Fans visualize what a roundhouse kick from Stamp Fairtex feels like

ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix Champion and Thai MMA star Stamp Fairtex is heading for her second shot at a world title when she headlines ONE Fight Night 14 with South Korean star Ham Seo Hee. The two best 115-pound female fighters in ONE Championship today will clash for the ONE interim women's atomweight world title.

Stamp come a long way from being a strictly Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion to a fully-lethal mixed martial artist. In her MMA debut back in 2018, Stamp swiftly KO'd Rashi Shinde with a powerful head kick in just 19 seconds.

ONE Championship posted a video of the KO on Instagram:

"That's gotta hurt 😖 Is the ONE Interim Women's Atomweight MMA World Title going home with Stamp or Ham Seo Hee on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14 on @primevideo? 🏆 @stamp_fairtex"

Fans are raving about the power of Stamp Fairtex's kicks. The comments section is filled with words of approval from fans:

In her last performance inside the Circle, Stamp Fairtex introduced herself to the American viewing public in style. At ONE Fight Night 10, the Thai superstar stunned a Denver, Colorado crowd by stopping American fighter Alyse Anderson with a body kick.

As for her September opponent, Ham Seo Hee, the South Korean is on a 9-fight winning streak, with the last three in ONE Championship. In her last outing, 'Hamzzang' defeated Japanese rising star Itsuki Hirata at ONE Fight Night 8 back in March.

Stamp Fairtex faces Ham Seo Hee for the ONE interim women's atomweight world title at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29 at Singapore Indoor Stadium. The ground-breaking event will be available live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.