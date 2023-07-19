ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp Fairtex hopes to make life difficult for Ham Seo Hee with superior grappling

At ONE Fight Night 14, Stamp Fairtex has the opportunity to accomplish the goal she set out to achieve when she made the transition to mixed martial arts.

Having previously held the atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world championships at the same time, the Thai striker turned her attention to winning a third world title under a third ruleset in ONE Championship.

Whilst there aren’t many women on the planet that can compete with her when the fight stays on the feet, the 25-year old has shown a clear progression in her overall skill set throughout her time as a competitor in the atomweight MMA division.

In her first attempt at becoming a world champion, her grappling wasn’t up to scratch against Angela Lee at ONE X and it was clear to see.

As she prepares to face Ham Seo Hee, another strong grappler, at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29, with the interim title on the line, Stamp is confident that this time around, she is prepared for anything her opponent can throw at her.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post on YouTube, she spoke about how this fight will play out:

“Her wrestling is really good. But I’ve been putting more training in my jiu-jitsu and wrestling to make sure I’m good there.”

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free via Amazon Prime Video for active North American subscribers.