ONE Fight Night 14: Smilla Sundell vs. Jackie Buntan rematch booked for women’s strawweight Muay Thai crown 

ONE Fight Night 14 is shaping up to be one stacked spectacle following news of a guaranteed fireworks display between reigning ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai queen Smilla Sundell and Jackie Buntan.

The highly-anticipated rematch between two of the best female strikers in the world today will take place on September 29 in the promotion’s return to its home base at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Sundell and Buntan are no strangers to one another, having locked horns at ONE 156 last year.

The Swedish phenom, who was only 17 at the time, frustrated Buntan for five action-packed rounds and gave her a nasty black eye in the process to become the division’s inaugural world titleholder.

Buntan has been on a warpath since her first setback under the ONE banner, racking off back-to-back dominant victories to earn herself a do-over with ‘The Hurricane’.

The understudy of atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd scored a big win in the motherland last year, beating up Amber Kitchen at ONE on Prime Video 5 in Manila, Philippines.

The Filipino-American standout recorded another massive dub in her adoptive country at ONE Fight Night 10 in Denver, Colorado, last May, needing less than a round to dispatch Diandra Martin.

On the other hand, Sundell made a quick detour into kickboxing at ONE Friday Fights 18, emerging victorious against Milana Bjelogrlic in a methodical three-round dissection.

The pride of Fairtex Training Center has 21 finishes in 34 career victories and remains unblemished in three bouts inside the Circle.

ONE Fight Night 14 will be headlined by an interim atomweight world title bout between Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee.

An inaugural atomweight submission grappling world champion will also be crowned between Danielle Kelly and Jessa Khan.

A women’s strawweight special rules striking bout between Xiong Jing Nan and Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak has also been confirmed.

As with all Amazon events, this entire card will air live on US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.