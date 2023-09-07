“Such artistry and so real-looking” - Fans amazed with Stamp Fairtex’s video game render in ONE Fight Arena

Stamp Fairtex showcased behind-the-scenes footage of her character being made for ONE Championship’s new video game.

The Chatri Sityodtong-run combat sports promotion has sought ways to further connect with their fans. As a result, they decided to create ONE Fight Arena, which has been described as a “strategic MMA game for mobile devices.”

For those interested in playing, ONE’s video game will be released in the first quarter of 2024.

The primary fighters advertised for ONE Fight Arena are Stamp Fairtex, Demetrious Johnson, and Rodtang. Stamp recently posted a video on Instagram of her character being made with the caption saying:

“Behind the scenes look at the making of my character for the ONE Fight Arena game 😍 @onefightarena”

Fans filled the comment section with enthusiasm, including the following people saying:

“We need a console game”

“such artistry and so real looking”

“Probably buying it just because you’re in it… not sure whether you know it or not but def your biggest fan 🥲”

“So cool!! They have such an amazing eye for detail. Well done, looks great @stamp_fairtex can't eait to play it”

“NO F*CKING WAY WE CAN STAMP TOO?!”

On September 29, Stamp Fairtex looks to create history by becoming the first fighter in ONE history to win a world title in three different sports. The Thai superstar will have her hands full in the ONE Fight Night 14 main event, as she’s been matched up against Ham Seo Hee, who holds a promotional record of 3-0.

Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee will headline ONE Fight Night 14 with the interim ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title on the line. For those who can’t attend the in-person, the female-led event can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.