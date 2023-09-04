Jihin Radzuan says Ham Seo Hee vs. Stamp Fairtex a fitting war for interim atomweight gold

At ONE Fight Night 14, Stamp Fairtex will look to correct the mistakes of her first shot at becoming an MMA world champion.

Falling short against Angela Lee at ONE X last year, the Thai striker now has the opportunity to secure an interim title with the current champion still undecided on her return.

After suffering a submission loss to Lee, the 25-year-old went back to the drawing board to plan her route back to the top of the division.

In that process, she produced back-to-back victories, the first of which came against Jihin Radzuan at ONE on Prime Video 2.

Following their meeting in October, Radzuan and her former opponent have started to work together at the iconic Fairtex Gym.

Helping to prepare the former Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, Radzuan knows Stamp as a former opponent and as a close training partner.

On September 29, she will face Ham Seo Hee for the interim atomweight world championship in one of the biggest fights of her career.

Going unbeaten since signing with the promotion, the South Korean veteran will look to spoil the party on fight night by taking the interim belt back to her hometown.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Radzuan spoke about this main event clash coming up in Singapore between two elite contenders.

She shared:

“ONE has gotten two of the best fighters in the division to meet. Both are deserving of the chance to fight for the interim World Title.”

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.