"Not now" - Superbon says Tawanchai has a lot of work to do if he wants to be kickboxing champ

Superbon Singha Mawynn knows a thing or two about what it takes to be a world champion in kickboxing.

The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion and top-ranked contender also knows how difficult it can be to translate those same skills over to Muay Thai and vice versa.

In his last outing, the former pound-for-pound number one challenged Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai crown.

Unfortunately, he was defeated at ONE Friday Fights 46 by the Muay Thai phenom, who has also been attempting to work his way up the kickboxing ladder.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Superbon gave his thoughts on the chances that Tawanchai has of becoming a two-sport world champion:

"So if he can fix that point [adjust his style to kickboxing a bit more], I think he can be [the world champion in kickboxing] in the future. But not now. Not even soon I think."

Superbon will look to reclaim kickboxing gold next time out

While he may have come up short in Muay Thai last time out, Superbon is under no illusions about what his preferred skill set is. The former kingpin is now set to return to kickboxing for a clash with Marat Grigorian at ONE Friday Fights 58 next month.

Live from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 5, the two top contenders will battle for the interim title in hopes of securing a rematch with Chingiz Allazov.

The Singha Mawynn Muay Thai star is sure to be back to his best in returning to kickboxing with it remaining to be seen just where Tawanchai fits into this division right now.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live at Asia primetime on April 5. The card will be available on ONE Championship's YouTube channel and the ONE Super App. Check your local listing for more details.