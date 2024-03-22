"I wasn't prepared only for him" - Superbon Singha Mawynn reflects on KO loss to Marat Grigorian in their first encounter

Superbon Singha Mawynn reflected on his loss against Marat Grigorian.

In 2018, Superbon and Grigorian faced each other in the Kunlun Fight 69 World MAX kickboxing tournament. They had already fought different opponents earlier in the night, and Grigorian capitalized on the opportunity by knocking out Superbon in 29 seconds.

Four years later, the world-class strikers met again when Superbon held the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title. This time, the Thai superstar emerged victorious by unanimous decision after five rounds of action.

On April 5, Superbon and Grigorian will settle the score in the ONE Friday Fights 58 main event, which takes place inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. There will be added stakes for the highly-anticipated matchup, as the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing strap is up for grabs.

Superbon recently did an interview with ONE and had this to say about his throwback loss against Grigorian:

"I think he fought with the same style in the first fight and the second time. But the first time when I fought him, it was my mistake. That time we fought in a four-man tournament, and I wasn't prepared only for him. I had to prepare for someone else too and then that happened. So, I think it was just my mistake."

Who else is fighting at ONE Friday Fight 58 besides Superbon Singha Mawynn and Marat Girgorian?

Superbon Singha Mawynn vs. Marat Grigorian 2 isn't the only reason to watch ONE Friday Fights 58. In the co-main event, ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Prajanchai looks to claim two-sport supremacy by challenging ONE strawweight Muay Thai king Jonathan Di Bella.

Meanwhile, the April 5 main card will also feature Nong-O returning to get back on track after two consecutive knockout losses. To do so, he must get through Kulabdam, who is riding a four-fight winning streak (one no-contest).

ONE Friday Fights 58 will be available to watch for free on the promotion's digital platforms.