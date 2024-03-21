"Putting on a show is a must" — Superbon says it's a fighter's responsibility to entertain the fans

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Maynn would not compromise on entertainment for the sake of leaving the global stage with his hand raised.

The Thai striker delivered plenty of classic performances long before he joined the promotional ranks, where he continued to extinguish rivals with his mix of aggression, knockout power, and finesse.

Despite some highlight-reel finishes, including his jaw-dropping Knockout of the Year against Giorgio Petrosyan, the Singha Mawynn Muay Thai athlete has endured some tough setbacks.

That, however, isn't a source of concern for the 33-year-old. After all, he did his part to keep the action close and the fight entertaining.

Speaking to ONE Championship, the multi-time world champion offered:

'Yeah [it's important to put on a show] because, for me, we fight a lot in our lives. And in my life, I lose and win every time. It took me a very long time to come here, so putting on a show is a must."

Superbon will pack the same style when he returns at ONE Friday Fights 58

Putting on a show is exactly what the Thai striking dynamo will bring into his next contest inside the ONE Championship Circle.

In his next outing at ONE Friday Fights 58, Superbon collides in his second fight against Marat Grigorian on the global stage with the interim featherweight kickboxing world championship on the line in Bangkok, Thailand.

After seeing off the tough-as-nails Armenian striker at ONE X in March 2022, the Superbon Training Camp founder is eager to take his rivalry alongside his longtime nemesis to 2-1 after enduring a quick knockout loss when they met outside ONE in 2018.

The top-ranked contender heads into this Lumpinee Boxing Stadium showdown off two defeats in his last three outings. Meanwhile, No.2-ranked Grigorian has picked up a pair of pivotal victories over his last three appearances.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will broadcast live in Asia primetime on April 5. The action will be available on the promotion's YouTube Channel or the ONE Super App. Check your local listing for more details.