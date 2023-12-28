“Hope you guys enjoyed the fight” - Superbon remains upbeat following world title loss to Tawanchai

At ONE Friday Fights 46 last Friday, we witnessed a pivotal moment in Muay Thai history when Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon Singha Mawynn delivered a nail-biting clash between two of the best in the world.

With Tawanchai defending his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title, the stakes couldn't be any higher as the bout happened inside the 'Mecca of Muay Thai', Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

In what could be best described as a dead-even contest where both warriors canceled each other out in nearly every exchange, it was Tawanchai who narrowly snatched the victory via unanimous decision.

Even with the loss, however, Superbon held his head up high as his stock never diminished with a performance that pushed the world champion to the limit. The former ONE featherweight kickboxing king took to Instagram to address the outcome of the now-historic bout:

"Hope you guys enjoy the fight @onechampionship Thanks everyone for your support ❤️ @superbon.trainingcamp"

Tawanchai PK Saenchai vs. Superbon play-by-play

World champion Tawanchai came out looking to take the bout early, pulverizing the lead leg of Superbon. The former featherweight kickboxing king, however, responded with stiff counter right hands and his signature head kick.

After a relatively close opening round, the defending world champion looked to switch gears and became the aggressor, putting his challenger on his back foot. Tawanchai also masterfully managed his distance using his trademark teep kicks. The biggest moment for the world champion so far at this point as a debilitating leg kick that may have hurt his challenger.

Things remained razor-close in the third and fourth rounds, with both warriors landing brutal kicks to the body and legs. However, it appeared that the challenger had landed the more effective strikes, making it seem like it's 2-2 coming into the fifth and final round.

With the rabid fans inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on the edge of their seats, the fighters came out for the fifth round determined to put a lasting stamp on their legendary performances. Tawanchai went back to his teep kicks to keep the challenger away. The challenger threw a sneaky elbow as the world champion moved in, followed by a head kick that was partially blocked.

In the final minute, both warriors went like wild animals throwing caution to the wind and swinging with everything left in the tank.

Official Result: Tawanchai wins via unanimous decision