“I can take it out and use it at any time” – Superbon believes his knees and elbows are still some of his ‘main weapons’

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn will challenge for a world title for a second time at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22. Inside the mecca of Muay Thai, Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, the Thai kicking master will face Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title.

This bona fide superfight has the entire Muay Thai and kickboxing worlds debating on who has the advantage coming in. Superbon is perhaps one of the rare grandmasters of the roundhouse kick while Tawanchai's technical ability is unmatched in the sport today.

Interestingly, despite making a career out of sending people to the shadow realm with his patented head kick, the former world champion believes his best weapons aren't his kicks.

He told ONE:

"I've had knees and elbows as my main weapons since the days when I fought in Lumpinee It was my signature from the beginning. I just stopped using them for a while. But the knowledge remains within me. I can take it out and use it at any time."

Being a former ONE kickboxing world champion, we haven't seen much of the 33-year-old icon's utilization of knees and elbows - since the ruleset limits the strikes to mostly kicks and punches. It would be interesting to see him attempt these strikes against Tawanchai.

Superbon thinks Tawanchai's best weapons are his left kick and left cross

Conversely, the former ONE kickboxing king pointed out what his opponent, Tawanchai, needs to do to win. To him, the defending world champion's best weapons are his left kick and left cross.

He told ONE:

"Tawanchai has a very technical style, his left leg is deadly. His strength is his left kick and teeps. And you can’t ignore his left hand."

Both the kick and the cross are considered long-ranged strikes in kickboxing. If what he says is true, then we can expect Superbon to fight inside the pocket, expecting Tawanchai to keep the fight at a distance.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.