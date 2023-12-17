“He’s winning for sure” - Tawanchai flaunts fast and precise power in his preparation for Superbon

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai will attempt to defend his throne against perhaps the most difficult puzzle he has to solve at ONE Friday Fights 46. On December 22nd, inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the Thai world champion will lock horns with former ONE featherweight kickboxing kingpin Superbon Singha Mawynn.

This world title bout might very well turn into a tactical chess match as both fighters are known to be technically superior strikers. Superbon is a grandmaster of high kicks while Tawanchai's stone-cold striking technique is second to none.

If you want to see how crisp his striking is, check out the ONE featherweight Muay Thai king going on hyper speed while doing mitt work in the gym:

Tawanchai's opponent, Superbon, believes both of them are "on the same level"

Ahead of their massive world title bout, Tawanchai's opponent, Superbon, sat down with YouTube channel Nickynachat to provide some insight on the fight. Surprisingly, the former ONE kickboxing world champion admitted that scoring a KO will not come easy as he and the young world champion are as tough as they come.

Superbon said:

“It’s really hard to see either of us getting knocked out because we’re both high-level fighters. We’re the same level. It can only happen if one of us is really unlucky.”

Whether or not the finish happens in the fight, what we can be sure about is that this clash has the potential to steal the show. With the level both warriors are operating in, this bout will be a Muay Thai lover's wet dream.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Fight Night 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Fight Night 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.