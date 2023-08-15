Liam Harrison: Superbon is more technical, Tawanchai has more power

British fighter Liam Harrison is looking forward to the title clash between top strikers and Thai superstars Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon Singha Mawynn in October.

24-year-old Tawanchai will defend the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against Superbon, the former kickboxing king in the division, on October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video.

It will be the second defense of the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym standout of the championship belt he won last September.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Liam Harrison shared his thoughts on the marquee fight, highlighting how the strong suits of the protagonists make for an engaging match.

The fighter from Leeds, England, said:

“Tawanchai vs. Superbon, I love this fight. Superbon’s technically a little bit better, but Tawanchai has been fighting Muay Thai more, and I think he's got a bit more power. But either way, it’s going to be a really good fight.”

Tawanchai seized the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title from erstwhile champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee in their championship clash last September, winning by unanimous decision.

He then successfully passed his first test as world champion in February, finishing Turkish challenger Jamal Yusupov in just 49 seconds by way of technical knockout (leg kick).

Tawanchai was in action last August 4 in Bangkok, where he made his ONE kickboxing debut, winning by TKO (broken arm/middle kick) once again over veteran Georgian fighter Davit Kiria in the third round.

Superbon, meanwhile, is on a redemption tour after losing the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title back in January to Chingiz Allazov.

The 32-year-old fighter earned a bounce-back win last June, knocking out Tayfun Ozcan of the Netherlands by head kick in the second round.

Liam Harrison, for his part, is still recovering from knee injury but is expected to return before the year ends.

ONE Fight Night 15 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.