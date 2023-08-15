Liam Harrison has a hard time picking a winner between Thai greats Tawanchai and Superbon: “I’m split”

Liam Harrison is torn on who to pick between ONE Fight Night 15’s massive main event clash between Thai sensations Tawanchai and Superbon Singha Mawynn.

On October 6, 24-year-old striking sensation Tawanchai returns to the Circle to defend his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against one of the greatest kickboxers in the history of the sport, Superbon. This time, Superbon will be putting down the eight-ounce gloves and strapping on the four-ouncers for a battle in the art of eight limbs.

Fans appear to be split down when discussing the highly anticipated Muay Thai clash. That includes one-time ONE world title challenger Liam Harrison who was admittedly torn between the two men when asked for his precision.

“Oh yeah, it’s going to be a good, but I’m going to go with Tawanchai for that one,” Harrison told ONE Championship. “In fact, I don’t know. I’m split on it. I’m really split. I think it’s a great fight.”

Who comes out on top is almost impossible to predict with confidence, but one thing is certain, both fighters will bring everything they have to the Circle and deliver an instant classic for fans watching around the world.

Tawanchai will return to Muay Thai after a brief excursion in kickboxing saw him score a big win over former GLORY Kickboxing world champion Davit Kiria at ONE Fight Night 13. Tawanchai landed a third-round TKO after a body kick snapped Kira’s arm in half, scoring Tawanchai his fifth-straight win.

As for Superbon, the former featherweight kickboxing king practically walked through Tayfun Ozcan in his return to the ring at ONE Fight Night 11, netting a second-round head kick knockout.

Who comes out top between Tawanchai and Superbon this fall?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15 live and for free in U.S. primetime on October 6.