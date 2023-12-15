“We’re the same level” – Superbon admits it’s ‘really hard’ to imagine him or Tawanchai winning by KO

While he is aiming to go for a finish in his upcoming fight, Superbon Singha Mawynn admits that it will not come easy as he and opponent Tawanchai PK Saenchai are tough as nails.

The 33-year-old veteran fighter will challenge Tawanchai for his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title in the headlining contest at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Superbon is out to claim another world title after losing the featherweight kickboxing gold in January this year to Chingiz Allazov.

In one of the recent episodes of Nickynachat on YouTube, the Singha Mawynn Muay Thai standout shared that while a KO win is something he is gunning for, he is gearing up to go the full route.

Superbon said:

“It’s really hard to see either of us getting knocked out because we’re both high-level fighters. We’re the same level. It can only happen if one of us is really unlucky.”

Superbon is coming off a bounce-back victory in his previous fight in June, knocking out Dutch-Turkish fighter Tayfun Ozcan with a nasty head kick in the second round. The victory kicked off his redemption tour after being dethroned as world champion.

Tawanchai, meanwhile, is making his second defense of the world title he won in September last year. He first retained the belt back in February with a 49-second technical knockout of Turkish challenger Jamal Yusupov.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Fight Night 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Fight Night 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Superbon out to bring best version of himself in Tawanchai megafight

Superbon Singha Mawynn knows what is at stake in his title showdown against Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 and is ready to go all out and succeed.

The Pattalung native is looking to become world champion once again, but in Muay Thai, by challenging Tawanchai for his featherweight belt in the event happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Superbon said that to see his goal through, he is hard at work in training, working on his conditioning and technique.

On the same interview with Nickynachat, he shared:

“Yes, I've trained harder than ever for this fight. But to be fair, I always train hard. The technique that I bring is to always counter my opponents. I know their pros and cons. I counter with attacks on their cons. I pick this up as the match progresses.”

Superbon is seeking to become a two-sport ONE world champion with a win over Tawanchai while he awaits a rematch against Allazov for the division’s kickboxing championship belt.