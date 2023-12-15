“I can’t let my guard down” – Tawanchai admits one costly mistake can prove fatal against dangerous challenger Superbon

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai is aware that his upcoming opponent Superbon Singha Mawynn is as dangerous as dangerous can get and that he has to be ready throughout their scheduled title clash.

The two Thai superstars headline ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Tawanchai will be defending the world title he won in September last year for the second time against Superbon, who is out to redeem himself after being dethroned as the featherweight kickboxing king at the start of 2023.

In an interview with onefc.com, the 24-year-old PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym standout shared how he sees Superbon, 33, as a challenger, saying:

“His strength is his head kick – he can kick really fast. And he has no weaknesses. I can’t let my guard down for a second, or he will put me to sleep.”

Tawanchai successfully retained his championship belt in February with an impressive 49-second technical knockout of Turkish challenger Jamal Yusupov.

For his next two fights in August and October, he dipped his hands in kickboxing and was equally successful, winning each time.

Superbon, meanwhile, looks to get back to the top after losing the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title by knockout in January at the hands of Chingiz Allazov. He swung back to the win column in his last fight in June, knocking out Dutch-Turkish fighter Tayfun Ozcan.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Fight Night 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Fight Night 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Tawanchai sees Superbon as a handful in return to Muay Thai

Tawanchai PK Saenchai expects Superbon Singha Mawynn to be in his element when he returns to Muay Thai for their scheduled title fight next week and be a handful.

The top strikers battle at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 in Thailand, with Tawanchai putting his featherweight Muay Thai world title on the line.

The contest marks the return to the “art of eight limbs” of Superbon, who focused on kickboxing since joining ONE in 2020.

But while his opponent is fighting in Muay Thai once again after some time, Tawanchai does not see Superbon having trouble transitioning since he is an experienced fighter who can adjust with his dynamic skill set.

The reigning featherweight Muay Thai champion said:

“It’s no problem [that he hasn’t competed in Muay Thai much recently]. He has a Muay Thai background, and he has good skills. I don’t think he’s at a huge disadvantage.”