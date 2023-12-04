“I was under a lot of pressure” – Superbon admits he was overwhelmed in high-stakes showdown vs. Chingiz Allazov

Thai superstar Superbon Singha Mawynn looks back at his fight with Chingiz Allazov earlier this year with much regret, believing he could have performed far better than what he was able to showcase.

In particular, he cited that his handling of the pressure was wanting in said fight, costing him big time as he was dethroned as the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

33-year-old Superbon was knocked out by Chingiz Allazov at ONE Fight Night 6 in January in the second round. The defeat came as a surprise because heading into the contest, he was on a major winning roll. The result ended his reign as world champion after just one successful title defense.

In a recent episode of Nickynachat on YouTube, the Pattalung, Thailand, native shared how his handling of the pressure, or lack thereof, proved to be among his undoing.

Superbon said:

“It all depends on luck and the effort of the individual. For example, in my Chingiz Allazov fight, I was under a lot of pressure because I’ve come this far.”

Check out what he had to say below:

It is something that Superbon is now trying to address as he continues picking up the pieces following that telling defeat, his first under ONE Championship

Superbon continues redemption tour against Tawanchai in title clash

Superbon resumes his redemption tour later this month as he challenges fellow Thai superstar Tawanchai PK Saenchai for his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title.

The two will collide at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It will be Superbon’s second fight after being dethroned as featherweight kickboxing king in January. The match is in follow up to that against Dutch-Turkish fighter Tayfun Ozcan in June, where he was a second-round KO (head kick) winner.

Against Tawanchai, apart from making it back-to-back victories, he is also gunning for another gold, which is why he is hard in training with his team, the way it has always been for him.

He shared this in the same interview with Nickynachat:

“I’m the more hardworking type. If I don’t train a lot, I won’t be able to fight anyone. I practice every day. I work hard at it. And I’ve done so throughout my fighting career every time.”

Meanwhile, Tawanchai will be making his second defense of his world title at ONE Friday Fights 46. He successfully retained his belt for the first time in February when he destroyed Turkish challenger Jamal Yusupov by technical knockout just 49 seconds into their title clash.

ONE Friday Fights 46 will air free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.