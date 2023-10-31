FREE FULL FIGHT: Superbon shuts Tayfun Ozcan’s lights out with glorious head kick KO

On December 8, Thai superstar Superbon Singha Mawynn will look to claim his first Muay Thai world title under the ONE Championship banner when he meets reigning and defending ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK. Saenchai.

Emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video will feature a can’t-miss clash between two of the sport’s most devastating strikers. Tawanchai, who enters the bout with the gold and a six-fight win streak, will look to fend off the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

Ahead of their highly anticipated showdown in the Mecca of Muay Thai, ONE Championship is looking back at Superbon’s impressive second-round knockout of top-five-ranked contender Tayfun Ozcan in June.

“Before former ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon challenges ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video, relive his breathtaking knockout victory over Dutch-Turkish dynamo Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11!”

Having bested some of the biggest names in the world of kickboxing, including Sitthichai Sitsonpeenong, Giorgio Petrosyan, and Marat Grigorian, Superbon will turn his attention toward claiming a ONE world title in the art of eight limbs.

Of course, Tawanchai will have something to say about that after establishing himself as one of the promotion’s most exciting finishers, scoring knockouts against the likes of Saemapetch Fairtex, Niclas Larsen, and Jamal Yusupov.

Who comes out on top when two of ONE Championship’s most dangerous strikers square off in a massive main event matchup at ONE Fight Night 17?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 17: Tawanchai vs. Superbon on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on December 8.