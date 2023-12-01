“I have to face criticism” - Superbon admits he dealt with immense wave of negative judgement after losing to Chingiz Allazov

Superbon Singha Mawynn knows that he has to work on gaining back the confidence of those he let down after he lost to Chingiz Allazov earlier this year. It is something that he said he is currently in the process of doing.

The Thai superstar lost the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title in January after being knocked out by ‘Chinga’ in the second round of their marquee showdown at ONE Fight Night 6. It effectively ended his reign as world champion after just one successful title defense.

Superbon shared that in the aftermath, he received a lot of criticism for the KO loss he absorbed at the hands of Chingiz Allazov. He, too, recognizes that a cloud of doubt over him will remain until after he defeats the Azerbaijani-Belarusian champion in a possible rematch.

He shared this in an interview with Nickynachat on YouTube, saying:

“But while waiting [for my rematch with Allazov], I have to face criticism [for my loss]. People who had high expectations for me, criticized me in a variety of ways.”

Check out what he had to say below:

Superbon got his redemption tour to a strong start in June, when he destroyed Dutch-Turkish fighter Tayfun Ozcan with a nasty head kick for a second-round KO victory.

Superbon challenges Tawanchai for featherweight Muay Thai gold

Superbon continues his journey to redemption in a big way in his next fight later this month when he challenges reigning champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title.

It will be the headlining contest at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Superbon is looking to become a two-sport ONE world champion with a win over Tawanchai while he awaits a rematch against Chingiz Allazov for the division’s kickboxing championship belt.

For Tawanchai, it will be his second defense after winning the world title in September last year over erstwhile title holder Petchmorakot Petchyindee.

It will also mark his return to Muay Thai after competing and winning in kickboxing in his previous two matches.

ONE Friday Fights 46 will air free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.