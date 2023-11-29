“I forgot about my techniques” – Superbon admits his fundamentals went out the window in heartbreaking loss to Chingiz Allazov

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn has moved on from his loss to Azerbaijani-Belarusian icon ‘Chinga’ Chingiz Allazov, but he hasn’t forgotten the lessons he learned from the toughest loss of his career.

Superbon went to war with Allazov last January at ONE Fight Night 6 and surrendered the featherweight kickboxing strap in a two-round knockout defeat. It was a devastating setback for the 33-year-old Thai superstar, and he says he now understands the mistakes he made.

In a recent interview with Nickynachat on YouTube, Superbon says he has analyzed his performance and discovered his errors.

The Singha Mawynn fighter said:

“In the fight, I forgot about the techniques, skills, the counterattacks, and all. I was unable to control myself and that sort of forced me to lose.”

Can Superbon make his way back to the world title? This December, he will have that opportunity once again, and the 33-year-old says he will do his best to capitalize on it.

Superbon Singha Mawynn challenges Tawanchai PK Saenchai for Muay Thai gold

Superbon Singha Mawynn will return to ‘the art of eight limbs’ when he takes on Thai phenom, reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

The two Thai warriors lock horns in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, December 22nd.

The winner of the contest will determine the best featherweight Muay Thai fighter in the world.

Up until now, Tawanchai has earned that distinction and has gone 7-1 in the world’s largest martial arts organization since he joined ONE Championship in May of 2021.

ONE Friday Fights 46 will air absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.