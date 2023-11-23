“How will it end?” – ONE Championship asks fans to predict the outcome of massive Tawanchai vs. Superbon firefight

Reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai is ripped and ready for his upcoming world title defense against former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn this December.

The highly anticipated showdown between the two compatriots has fans buzzing in anticipation, as two of the best in the striking realm go head-to-head for Muay Thai supremacy.

ONE Championship posted a matchup infographic on Instagram to hype up the fight and asked, ‘How will it end?’. Naturally, fans shared their thoughts on the epic showdown.

User jc_argianto said:

“Will this be the fight that makes Tawanchai show an expression?”

User ivynsteez_valor wrote:

“This is one of those fights that can literally go either way. It’ll go with the first person who makes a mistake. I honestly think tawanchai may take it but who knows. Both are legitimate studs”

User limktg_7132 commented:

“Got a feeling Superbon 🇹🇭😈gonna catch Tawanchai with one of those sneaky high kicks!

If the match goes all 5 rounds, then Tawanchai 🇹🇭⭐️may get the decision win!!”

User _ioritana said:

“Tawanchai will be doing damages by his from kicks them BOOM right hook at the end”

Needless to say, fans are excited to see Tawanchai PK Saenchai throw down with Superbon Singha Mawynn, and it’s coming soon.

Tawanchai vs. Superbon ready to ignite the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium

Reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai is set to defend his ONE Championship gold against former ONE featherweight kickboxing king Superbon Singha Mawynn.

The two will lock horns in the main event at ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, December 22.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.