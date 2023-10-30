Tawanchai excited to learn grappling from Mikey Musumeci: “I’m thankful for Mikey”

Reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai has fans in high places, and you can count ONE flyweight submission grappling king ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci among the many people in awe of the Thai superstar.

Musumeci has spent a lot of time in Thailand, working on his Muay Thai with the likes of Superbon Singha Mawynn and the legendary Nong-O Hama. ‘Darth Rigatoni’ has also expressed interest in working with Tawanchai in the near future.

In fact, Tawanchai and Musumeci have been in contact, and are planning to trade knowledge one day soon. Two of the world’s best at their craft coming together to combine skill sets sets up an incredible premise for what could be an amazing partnership.

Speaking to Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview, Tawanchai revealed that he and Musumeci plan to train together.

The 24-year-old PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym representative said:

“I’m thankful for Mikey. He’s very nice. We did talk that one day he’d teach me grappling and I’d teach him striking.”

Musumeci is one of the world’s best in submission grappling, pound-for-pound, while Tawanchai is arguably Muay Thai’s biggest star. Could we see a collab between Tawanchai and ‘Darth Rigatoni’ in the near future? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, the reigning featherweight Muay Thai king has a huge fight coming up that he needs to stay focused on.

Tawanchai will put his ONE featherweight Muay Thai gold on the line against Thai countryman and former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn. The two are scheduled to meet at ONE Fight Night 17 this December at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

It’s a fight the entire Muay Thai community is waiting for and it comes between two of the sport’s brightest stars. Whoever wins will take home the coveted golden belt, and bragging rights as the best featherweight nak muay in the world.