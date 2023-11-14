WATCH: Smooth operator Superbon shows off accuracy and power in preparation for Tawanchai super fight

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn will finally have the chance to fight Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title.

Their initial bout was moved due to the former kickboxing world champion suffering an injury during fight camp. Tawanchai, in the meantime, fought Jo Nattawut, whom he defeated via unanimous decision at ONE Fight Night 15 last month.

Now healthy and ready to face one of the best today, the former ONE featherweight kickboxing king can't wait to lock horns with his division's Muay Thai kingpin at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22.

This bout, much like the historic clash between Rodtang and Superlek in September, is quite pivotal in the history of modern Muay Thai. It's quite rare for two of the pound-for-pound best in any combat sport to face each other in their prime.

Ahead of his bout with Tawanchai, Superbon posted a video of him hitting pads in the gym:

"Definitely going to be fun 💯💯💯"

Superbon looks smooth and dangerous. Though it may be said in the caption that the fight will be fun for him, we usually can't say the same for whoever will face him in the circle.

But his opponent, Tawanchai, might be the only man who can match the smooth and clean technique of the former kickboxing king. The 24-year-old former Lumpinee Boxing Stadium Fighter of the Year is on a six-fight winning streak in ONE Championship. His swift attacks and technical prowess have led him to become one of the most feared men in the promotion.

As for Superbon, he has his fair share of bodies left in his wake, including stone-cold head-kick knockouts of Tayfun Ozcan this year and the legendary Giorgio Petrosyan in 2021.

Don’t miss ONE Friday Fights 46, which will be available on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App on December 22.

