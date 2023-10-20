WATCH: Superbon looking sharp, knocks down Rajadamnern champ Khunsuek in training

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn will finally get to challenge Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title in December. Their initial bout was postponed due to the former kickboxing king suffering an injury during fight camp.

Tawanchai, in the meantime, faced Jo Nattawut whom he defeated via a unanimous decision less than two weeks ago at ONE Fight Night 15.

Now healthy and ready to rumble, the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion will face the division's Muay Thai kingpin in the main event of ONE Fight Night 17 on December 8.

In a recent Instagram post, we saw the Thai former world champ sparring in the gym with Rajadamnern champion Khunsuek:

"technique from the boss 🔥🔥🔥"

That headkick has put away so many world champions in the past. Superbon is considered one of the most dangerous kickers in kickboxing history. That's a lofty title considering that the sport is filled with frightening kickers. The Thai former world champion reached the pound-for-pound list with his signature fight-ending head-kicks.

In 2021, he shocked the entire combat sports world by sending the legendary Giorgio Petrosyan into orbit with a picture-perfect roundhouse kick to the jaw for the inaugural ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

In his most recent performance before his fight camp injury, the Thai icon made a near-repeat of the Petrosyan KO last June at ONE Fight Night 11. Against Turkish striker Tayfun Ozcan, Superbon landed an exquisite counter-head kick after blocking a punch. Not a lot of kickboxers have the leg flexibility to land a powerful high kick from inside the pocket, but somehow, Superbon pulled it off.

Expect to see him attempt to land the same kick against the equally feared Tawanchai, who is also notorious for his powerful roundhouse kicks.

Don’t miss ONE Fight Night 17, which will air live on US Primetime free of charge for those with a Prime Video subscription in the United States and Canada.